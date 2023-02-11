India vs Aus, 1st Test, Day 3: Axar Patel Scores 84, India Bowled Out For 400
Axar Patel was the last Indian wicket to fall on Day 3, getting out on 84.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Indian lower-order batters continued to plunder runs as the hosts raised 400 before getting all out at the stroke of Lunch on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.
Axar Patel made 84 while Mohammed Shami slammed 37 as India took a massive 223-run lead in the first innings on Saturday.
Resuming at the overnight score of 321/7, the Indians added 79 runs to their total in just overs on the third morning with Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami raising 52 runs for the ninth wicket after Patel and Ravindra Jadeja had capitalised on the platform provided by skipper Rohit Sharma on the second day with a magnificent century.
Patel was the last man to get out, as a Pat Cummins delivery sneaked in and clipped the off stump and bail fell off. Patel played a vital innings for India, scoring 84 runs during a 174-ball stay at the wicket during which he struck 10 boundaries and one six. He was cautious to start and went for the runs after Jadeja got out, showing the visitors' how to build innings on this wicket.
Patel and Shami then raised 52 runs for the ninth wicket, playing at a fast clip as India decided to add as many runs as possible. Shami blasted three sixes and two fours during his 47-ball 37 that added to Australia's woes.
The Aussies had prepared themselves for a snake pit of a wicket that was specially prepared to render the left-handed batsmen packed in their lineup hors de combat. But ironically, it were two left-handed batters in the Indian lineup -- Jadeja and Patel -- that took the match away from them with a crucial partnership for the eighth wicket.
However, there was a silver lining for the visitors too as rookie off-spinner Todd Murphy bowled brilliantly, used the conditions well to add two more wickets to his tall for a seven-wicket haul on debut.
Murphy gave Australia the early breakthrough on the third morning that they so desired, by cleaning up Jadeja for 70 off 185 balls. With the ball spinning a little more and bouncing at times, playing from the South End or the Pavilion End looks more difficult and the Australians pressed Murphy into action from that end.
The debutant off-spinner got one to go straight while Jadeja expected it to turn away and thus left it. The ball went past the edge and rattled his off-stump. Jadeja struck nine boundaries during the vital innings that helped India set themselves up for a big lead.
Patel continued to hold one end up while Shami went for his runs from the other. The pacer was lucky on a few occasions as the ball went closely past the edge and even survived a DRS review for an lbw off Lyon. Ultimately though he got out trying to hit Murphy across the line and top-edging it behind for keeper Alex Carey to run around to backward of square and pouch an easy catch.
Shami's entertaining innings lasted 47 balls and fetched India 37 invaluable runs as they continued to build on the lead, which means they might have fewer runs to score in the fourth innings if the match drags on. Shami hammered two fours and three sixes in all.
On Day 2, opener Rohit Sharma scored a majestic hundred, his first as Test captain, while all-rounders Jadeja and Patel struck unbeaten half-centuries as India reached 321/7 at stumps to take a 144-run lead.
At the close of play at the VCA Stadium, Jadeja was batting on 66 while Axar Patel was keeping him company with 52 runs as India scored 244 runs in the day, losing six wickets, setting themselves to go for victory in the next three days.
Rohit scored his first century since September 2021, his ninth overall by lofting Murphy for a boundary, his ton came off 171 balls and was studded with 14 fours and two sixes. He was out in the first over after tea, his opposite number Pat Cummins sending his off-stump cartwheeling with the second new ball.
Rohit's 345-minute vigil at the wicket fetched him 120 runs and his innings was studded with 15 boundaries and two sixes.
Jadeja, who claimed 5-47 to help India dismiss Australia for 177 in their first innings, and Axar Patel took over from there on, adding 81 runs for the unfinished eighth-wicket partnership as they propelled India past the 300-run mark. Jadeja completed his half-century off 114 balls, hitting seven boundaries. Patel achieved the milestone off 94 balls and struck eight fours.
It was an engrossing and enthralling day as both sides tried to take control of the proceedings. Every time India tried to press home the advantage, Australia claimed a wicket or two to peg them back. Debutant Todd Murphy (5-82) claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in his debut Test and troubled the Indian batters throughout the day. The rookie off-spinner bowled a fine line and length at the right pace.
However, Australia will rue the five chances they dropped in the Indian innings.
Rohit played one of his best innings as he held the Indian innings together with a majestic effort. He was cautious, played the spinners with soft hands, used his feet and read the line and bounce perfectly. This was his ninth century in Test cricket and came after a long period of drought going back to September 2021. It was also his first as India captain and second at the VCA Stadium after an unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka in 2017.
Though there were a few anxious moments and close calls -- edges flew just wide of the fielders on a couple of occasions -- he kept one end intact even as he lost partners like Ashwin, with whom he shared a 42-run stand, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar, all three not staying at the wicket for long. He completed his century with a lofted boundary off Murphy off 171 deliveries as India marched past Australia's first-innings score of 177.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
Topics: Indian Cricket Team Axar Patel
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.