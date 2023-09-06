On the official ticketing platform of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, every ticket of every match of the Indian cricket team is 'sold out.' Yet, tickets for all of those nine matches are currently available on another platform – for a gigantic markup on the actual price, which has raised eyebrows.
What Is the Ticket Fiasco All About?
Fans of the Indian cricket team are currently on a desperate hunt for tickets to watch their favourite cricketers in action at the pinnacle event of the game, with only a handful having been successful in buying tickets from the official source.
According to many cricket loyalists, who have consistently expressed their disappointment with the platform and the entire procedure on X, they were put in long queues before the tickets became available. One screenshot shows a fan being placed in a queue with a waiting time of four months, whilst many had to deal with hours-long waiting periods.
Ultimately, the tickets lasted all but a few seconds, with some claiming the ‘sold out’ sign was displayed almost as soon as the tickets went live, resulting in widespread chaos across the internet.
Where Are the Tickets Being Sold Now?
Amid such a situation of desperation, tickets for all of India’s matches are now being sold at another website, which claims itself as a “safe space that allows sellers to name their price, and saves buyers from missing out.”
In simpler terms, the tickets are being sold at a re-selling platform, wherein the prices are not being set by any organization or authority, but by the sellers themselves. With the demand sky-rocketing steadily, the prices have been set extraordinarily high.
Tickets for India’s first match against Australia, which will be played in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on 8 October, have been listed at a minimum price of Rs 41,007, going up to Rs 100,059.
For the match against Bangladesh, to be held in Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on 19 October, the minimum price has been set at Rs 19,103.
The most startling prices, however, have been listed for the most anticipated game of the competition – India vs Pakistan, which will be held in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on 14 October.
The lowest-priced ticket for the event is listed at Rs 47,184, whilst the price goes astoundingly high to north of Rs 16 lakh for a seat in the South Premium West 3 stand.
Here are the ticket prices for India’s matches on the reselling platform (approximate):
India vs Australia (Chennai) – Rs 41 thousand to 1 lakh
India vs Afghanistan (Delhi) – Rs 41 thousand to 4 lakh
India vs Pakistan (Ahmedabad) – Rs 47 thousand to 16 lakh
India vs New Zealand (Himachal Pradesh) – Rs 47 thousand to 1.66 lakh
India vs England (Lucknow) – Rs 19 thousand to 10 lakh
India vs Sri Lanka (Mumbai) – Rs 60 thousand to 2.41 lakh
India vs Bangladesh (Pune) – Rs 19 thousand to 76 thousand
India vs South Africa (Kolkata) – Rs 11 thousand to 73 thousand
India vs Netherlands (Bengaluru) – Rs 22 thousand to 4 lakh
(Prices sourced from a ticket reselling website).
With innumerable fans struggling to book tickets via the official source, and the subsequent resurfacing of tickets on reselling platforms, questions are being raised about the process.
What Has the BCCI Said?
Amid intensifying outrage, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to release 400,000 tickets for the next phase of ticket sales, in a bid to provide the disgruntled fans with another opportunity of securing seats.
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledges the high demand for tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event,” a statement from the board read.
These tickets will go on sale from 8 September, at 8pm IST, and will be available for purchase at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) official ticketing website.
