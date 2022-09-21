Team India Seek Answers To Burning Questions as T20 World Cup 2022 Approaches

Cricket does not usually adhere to protocols of the fourth dimension – time. If it did, a span of two weeks and a half should not be remotely comparable to that of 10 months, but the Indian fans will know well how the former is much more significant than the latter.

An underwhelming performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 brought up radical reforms in the Indian team, with personnel changes in the hierarchy and technical changes in the gameplay.

The changes paid dividends, or so it seemed. Between the last T20 World Cup and the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022, India had lost only three of 24 T20I matches. Everything was perfectly in control, until it was not anymore.