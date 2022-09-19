Ind vs Aus: India Look To Sort Out Team Combinations Ahead of T20 World Cup

India will look to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle-order, while giving a final shape to their plans and preparations for the T20 World Cup when a three-match home series against Australia begins in Mohali on Tuesday.

Though a few fast bowlers will be rested over the course of six games before the World Cup -- three matches against South Africa to follow after the Australia series -- India have a full-strength squad at their disposal to finalise combinations.

The T20 format is a lot about being flexible but as he mentioned ahead of the first T20, India skipper Rohit Sharma would like to get 'all the answers' from his players before the flagship ICC event in Australia.