India ‘A’ Selection More Satisfactory Than Getting Picked in IPL: Kumar Kushagra

Kushagra and Upendra Yadav will be the wicketkeeper-batters for India ‘A’ as K.S. Bharat and Dhruv Jurel join the Test side in Hyderabad. Kushagra sees the opportunity of being with India ‘A’ side as a steppingstone to entering the senior team.

“It’s a great opportunity for me, playing for India ‘A’. My focus is always on red-ball cricket. To play the longer format and improve my skills rather than changing my game for IPL is my aim,” Kushagra said to IANS.

While the IPL 2024 selection remains a significant milestone in his career, Kushagra holds the India ‘A’ selection in higher regard. “I still strive to develop myself as a longer format player. I want to play in challenging conditions in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and I am working on it,” he affirms.