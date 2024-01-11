Abhimanyu Easwaran - A Rising Star in the Longest Format of the Game

For the majority, Abhimanyu Easwaran isn’t a familiar name for most of his success has come away from the spotlight. But for his father, who worships the demi-gods that cricketers in India have emerged out as, Abhimanyu has his biggest cheerleader in him.

In 2005, Ranganathan Parameswaran Easwaran, fueled by a grand vision, acquired a vast plot of land in Dehradun. Channelling an astronomical investment from his own pockets, he embarked on the ambitious journey of constructing a top-tier cricket stadium even before the birth of his child. Fast forward to 3 January 2023, where nostalgia intertwined with achievement as the Bengal cricket team faced Uttarakhand in a Ranji Trophy Group A clash at the very venue that stands as a testament to Easwaran's dedication – the 'Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium.'