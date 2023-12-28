"3-4 Months Ago, Everybody Was Abusing Me" - KL Rahul Opens Up About Criticism

India batter KL Rahul has opened up on challenges posed by external distractions and scrutiny on social media after scoring a century against South Africa in Centurion.

Rahul was lauded for his efforts in tough batting conditions in the first innings, notching his eighth Test century (101) in a total of just 245. However, His remarkable innings was overshadowed by an unbeaten century from Dean Elgar on the opposing team.

In reply, the Proteas have snuck to a first innings lead, off the back of a storming hundred from Elgar (140*), who intends to finish his Test career on a high note.

Addressing the media after the conclusion of play on the second day, Rahul addressed inquiries about the criticism of his performance, most notably from the general public, who hit out at the batter for his lack of form and aggression at times, particularly in shorter formats.