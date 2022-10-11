India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND vs SA
India vs South Africa 3rd & Final ODI Tuesday, 11 October: When and where to watch live streaming.
After winning the 2nd ODI against South Africa, team India is all set to play the 3rd and the final ODI today, 11 October with high spirits and will leave no stone unturned to win the series. The 3rd and the final match of the series between IND and SA will be played on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
Team South Africa won the first match of three-match series by 9 wickets while as the host team bounced back and won the second match by 7 wickets and levelled the series to 1-1. Today's 3rd and final ODI will decide which team will display an outstanding performance and win the series.
Let us find out when and where to watch the IND vs SA 3rd ODI live and where to enjoy the live streaming of the final match between India and South Africa.
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Today, 11 October: When & Where To Watch Live?
Star Sports Network is the official partner of India vs South Africa series 2022. The live telecast of IND vs SA third ODI will be available on channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Match: Live Streaming Details
The 3rd and final ODI between IND and SA will be played today, 11 October 2022 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The live streaming of the match can be enjoyed on Disney+Hotstar website and app.
India vs South Africa Final ODI: Team Squads
Team South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Tabraiz Shamsi.
Team India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, and Deepak Chahar.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.