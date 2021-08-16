How Jasprit Bumrah's Bouncers at James Anderson Made England Lose the Plot

Kohli had been animated throughout the fifth day's play. He was seen in the balcony celebrating wildly in the first session as both Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah went after the English bowlers, adding 89 runs in an unbeaten partnership for the ninth wicket.



Later, prior to the start of England's innings, he asked his teammates to give their all as England had to negotiate 60 overs after the visitors had declared at 298/8 immediately after lunch.



The wicket of Jonny Bairstow, which India got after a review on the last ball before tea, made him go wild in celebrations.



The series between the two teams was played in good spirits until the fag end of the third day's play on Saturday when Jasprit Bumrah directed short deliveries at James Anderson. The 39-year-old England pacer was hit on rim of his helmet. After a concussion test on Anderson, Bumrah continued with his barrage of short-pitched deliveries.



On Sunday, Kohli had told Anderson, "You swearing at me again are you? This isn't your fu**ing backyard."



The altercation with Kohli and the barrage of short deliveries he had received, forced Anderson to lose his cool.