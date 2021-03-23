Handing Debuts to Young Cricketers Continues to Pay Off for India

Washington Sundar was handed a debut in the fourth and final Test in Australia in Brisbane and he responded by taking four wickets, besides scoring 62 and 22.

The 62 Sundar made in the first innings of the fourth Test came in a match-turning partnership with Shardul Thakur, who was playing only his second Test -- first after 2018 -- and made 67 while also picking seven wickets.

T. Natarajan, who made his international debut across all formats in Australia -- T20I, ODI and Test, also played his first Test in Brisbane and picked three wickets in the first innings.

India had earlier on that Australia series handed India caps to pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, opener Shubman Gill and pacer Navdeep Saini. All of them had played limited overs cricket before.

Siraj and Gill played key roles in helping India win the Test series. Siraj bowled the most number of overs by an Indian in that series and returned as their highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps. Gill got 259 runs at an average of 51.8 with two half-centuries.