Good Dilemma to Have: Vikram Rathour on Opening Combination

"There are still a couple of days to go. The management will sit down and make the choice," he told reporters ahead of the first ODI against Australia.

The series starts in Mumbai on 14 January. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on 17 January and the third in Bengaluru on 19 January.

Asked about the relevance of the series in a T20 World Cup year, Rathour said, "It's a different format and cricket is a game of confidence. So as a batter and bowler, especially when you are playing against a team like Australia, who are one of the better teams in the world, performances do make a difference. It gives you a lot of confidence.”

"We'll take it as any other series and playing against one of the better sides in the world, we are looking to do well as a team, looking to perform and win if possible," added the batting coach.