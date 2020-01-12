Good Dilemma to Have: Vikram Rathour on Opening Combination
Snapshotclose
- Australia is playing India in a three-match ODI series, starting 14 January.
- In 2018, Australia had made a spectacular comeback to record a 3-2 win in the limited overs series in India.
- All three openers - Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul - are in the Indian squad for the the three-match series.
In Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India are spoilt for choice at the top of the order, but batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday, 12 January called it a "good dilemma" to have.
Rohit had a phenomenal 2019, having struck five centuries in the World Cup.
Dhawan, who made a comeback in the T20 side in the just-concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka, was also among the runs, while Rahul, too, is having a great time with the bat.
"There are still a couple of days to go. The management will sit down and make the choice," he told reporters ahead of the first ODI against Australia.
The series starts in Mumbai on 14 January. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on 17 January and the third in Bengaluru on 19 January.
Asked about the relevance of the series in a T20 World Cup year, Rathour said, "It's a different format and cricket is a game of confidence. So as a batter and bowler, especially when you are playing against a team like Australia, who are one of the better teams in the world, performances do make a difference. It gives you a lot of confidence.”
"We'll take it as any other series and playing against one of the better sides in the world, we are looking to do well as a team, looking to perform and win if possible," added the batting coach.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)