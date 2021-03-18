‘Girl Gang’ Announced Official Song of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

"You do certainly have hopes for it. I guess I had thought it would make a great theme song for something. So when the ICC called I was like 'heck yeah, that is so cool'. I'm really thrilled. It's so exciting," she said.

Wigmore had to work around her fear of heights for the event. "It is legit my biggest fear. But given what Girl Gang stands for, I figured I needed to follow through and take care of some business," she said.

A punchy, upbeat song, the soundtrack of the World Cup was also the name of a project Wigmore created to coincide with the release of Ivory, her fourth album which was released in 2017 which includes Girl Gang.

The essence of the song is celebrating women coming together to "fight against a society that so often pits us against each other and tears us down".