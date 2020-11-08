Gautam Gambhir Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Earlier in the week, after the Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the IPL by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gambhir called for a change in leadership.

"100%, because the problem is about accountability. Eight years into the tournament [without a trophy], eight years is a long time. Tell me any other captain…forget about captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn't have won the title and would have still continued with it. So it has to be accountability. A captain needs to take accountability,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"You can keep saying 'we qualified for the playoffs and we deserved to qualify for the playoffs', absolutely not. RCB actually never deserved to qualify for the playoffs. If you see the last four or five games, and even that one Super Over against Mumbai Indians, they were very fortunate that Navdeep Saini bowled that over brilliantly. Otherwise, they didn't have a great season. From the batting point of view and the bowling."