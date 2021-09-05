Fourth Test: Thakur and Pant Half Centuries Help India Set 368-Run Target

When the day began, India were comfortably placed at 171 runs ahead with seven wickets in hand. However, three wickets in the first session with the lead extended to only 230 by lunch brought England back into the match.

But then Thakur and Pant played themselves in and frustrated the England bowlers who found nothing from the pitch and as the new ball softened, legs started to get tired, runs started to flow quite easily for the two batsmen.

The duo fell after one another after reaching their half-centuries and extending India's lead to beyond 300.

Thakur (60 off 72 balls; 7x4s and 1x6) and Pant (50 off 106 balls; 4x4s) added exactly hundred in just under 26 overs.

They fell just before tea with Joe Root removing Thakur and Moeen Ali getting rid of Pant.