Former New Zealand Cricketer Chris Cairns Stable After Surgery

In an earlier tweet, he wrote, "Speculation Cairns requires a heart transplant is NOT true. A transplant remains a possibility, but surgeons will wait to see how he responds to the latest procedure before further options are explored."



A statement from Cairns' wife, Melanie, tweeted by the presenter but later removed, said, "Statement Regarding Chris Cairns: As has now been widely reported in the media, Chris suffered a major medical event in Canberra late last week. He initially underwent surgery in Canberra, but the seriousness of his condition is such that he has now been transferred to St Vincent's hospital in Sydney, where he has undergone further cardiovascular surgery.



"Chris' family and friends are heartened by the respectful and warm manner in which this terrible news has been reported, and received by the pubic, both in New Zealand and around the world, and thanks everyone for their warm wishes, prayers, and kind words. For now, no further statements will be made regarding Chris' situation, and the Cairns family asks that people continue to respect their privacy as they deal with this difficult, upsetting and concerning situation. Melanie Cairns."