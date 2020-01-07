Enjoy Batting With Both Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan: KL Rahul

On his batting, the 27-year old right-hander said: "I've just been getting runs and the reading of the game has gotten a lot better. I know how to build my innings again. I felt that was lacking and I always knew I had the game to get runs and it was just a matter of spending time in the middle. Really happy to carry on the same way," Rahul said.

Indian bowlers fired in unison to restrict Sri Lanka to 142/9 after asking them to bat first. Navdeep Saini starred with the ball with figures of 2/18. The batters then made it look easy with Rahul playing some good looking shots.