Enjoy Batting With Both Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan: KL Rahul
KL Rahul said on Tuesday that he enjoys batting with both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, playing down talks of a shootout between him and Dhawan for an opening spot along with Rohit going into the World T20 in Australia in October this year.
Since Dhawan got injured, Rahul has scored a lot of runs to stake a strong claim at the top of the order along with Rohit who is rested for this series, paving the way for Dhawan to return. Dhawan scored 32 on Tuesday.
On his batting, the 27-year old right-hander said: "I've just been getting runs and the reading of the game has gotten a lot better. I know how to build my innings again. I felt that was lacking and I always knew I had the game to get runs and it was just a matter of spending time in the middle. Really happy to carry on the same way," Rahul said.
Indian bowlers fired in unison to restrict Sri Lanka to 142/9 after asking them to bat first. Navdeep Saini starred with the ball with figures of 2/18. The batters then made it look easy with Rahul playing some good looking shots.
