‘England Players Ready to be Quarantined to Play Intl Cricket’

"...if it was at a venue where we stayed on site, players would be happy to do so. But it depends how long for.

"If they said it was going to be for three months, I think players might not be too keen. But if it was a three-to-four week window, I think guys would be open to do that without too many issues," he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 20 lakh people globally, has halted all sports across the world with countries putting travel restrictions to contain the dreaded disease.

The global health crisis also hit the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely in India.