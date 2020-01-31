Eager to Play for India in White-Ball Cricket: Umesh Yadav

India pacer Umesh Yadav is eager to make a comeback in the limited-overs squad and has said he is working hard to become a regular in the team in white-ball cricket.

Umesh, who has played only one limited-overs match for India since last February - in Visakhapatnam - said he is desperate to make a comeback.

"Who wants to sit outside the ground? I am also human. I am working really hard and am very eager to play white-ball cricket again," Umesh told Timesofindia.com.