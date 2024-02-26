DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Where & How To Watch Hardik Pandya Live at DY Patil Cup

The 18th season of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 officially started today, Monday, 26 February, in Mumbai. The tournament will be conducted from 26 February to 9 March, as per the latest details. The 16-team tournament is divided into four groups. Fast-bowling-all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to make a return to competitive cricket through the DY Patil T20 Cup and fans are excited to watch him in action after very long. Pandya will lead the Reliance 1 team.

Hardik Pandya couldn't play competitive cricket since he sustained a left ankle injury during India's match in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup game. In the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024, Pandya is captaining the Reliance 1 team which also includes Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, and Vishnu Vinod. We have the latest details for you.