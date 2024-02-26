DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Where & How To Watch Hardik Pandya Live at DY Patil Cup

The 18th season of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 officially started today, Monday, 26 February, in Mumbai. The tournament will be conducted from 26 February to 9 March, as per the latest details. The 16-team tournament is divided into four groups. Fast-bowling-all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to make a return to competitive cricket through the DY Patil T20 Cup and fans are excited to watch him in action after very long. Pandya will lead the Reliance 1 team.
Hardik Pandya couldn't play competitive cricket since he sustained a left ankle injury during India's match in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup game. In the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024, Pandya is captaining the Reliance 1 team which also includes Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, and Vishnu Vinod. We have the latest details for you.
Ishan Kishan is also expected to return in the DY Patil T20 Cup and play for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, it is important to note that an official confirmation is still awaited.
DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Match Details
Hardik Pandya-led Reliance 1 will play their opening game of the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 competition against Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The BPCL team includes Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Anukul Roy, Shreyas Gopal, and Ramandeep Singh.
The matches will be conducted from 26 February to 9 March and are set to begin at 11 am onwards, as per the official details. They will be played at Navi Mumbai and Talegaon.
DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Groups
The DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 groups are as follows:
Group A - Reliance 1, BPCL, Central Railway, and Jain Irrigation.
Group B - RBI, DY Patil Blue, Route Mobile, and TATA SC.
Group C - Canara Bank, DY Patil Red, Bank of Baroda, and Income Tax.
Group D - CAG, Indian Oil, Nirlon SC, and Mumbai Customs.
DY Patil T20 Cup 2024: Live Streaming App in India
As per the latest official details, the live streaming of the DY Patil T20 Cup will be available on the JioCinema app and website. You can watch Hardik Pandya play in the tournament via the official website.
One should note that the quarter-finals of the tournament will be played on 7 March and 8 March. The semi-final and final matches will be held on 9 March. Stay alert to know the latest updates.
