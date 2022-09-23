Duleep Trophy Final: Indrajith Ton, Gowtham’s Rearguard Action Put South in Lead

Baba Indrajith's scintillating hundred and Krishnappa Gowtham's rearguard 43 took South Zone past West Zone's first-innings total on an interesting second day of the Duleep Trophy final in Coimbatore.

Indrajith's 118 off 125 balls, along with contributions from Manish Pandey (48) and Gowtham (43 off 55 balls), ensured that South finished the second day on 318 for seven -- 48 runs clear of West Zone's first innings score of 270.

The match did turn out to be interesting when South were in a spot at 243 for six, but all-rounders Gowtham and T Ravi Teja (26) added 63 for the seventh wicket in just 16.2 overs, and in the process, surpassed West's total.