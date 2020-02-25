DRS to be Used in Ranji Semis But No Hawk-Eye & UltraEdge

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), which was running the administration of BCCI until last year, had approved the decision to use "limited DRS" in the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy tournament.

However, it was not used in the quarter-finals as all the games were not televised.

Karim had last week told IANS that uniformity was a key when using technology and that is why DRS would be used in the semi-finals.

"We had said that we are exploring the possibility of using the DRS which we have done. We want to bring uniformity for all the teams. That's why we are trying to initiate it from the semi-finals,” he explained.