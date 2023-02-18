Delhi Test, Day 2: Axar Stars With 74 as India Score 262, Aus 61/1 at Stumps
Axar Patel scored his second straight half-century of the series.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Australia's highest-scorer in the first innings Usman Khawaja was the lone Aussie wicket to fall on Day 2 of the Delhi Test as the visitors posted 61/1 at Stumps, leading India by 62 runs.
Travis Head, sent out to open in place of David Warner who is out of the game due to a concussion, remained unbeaten on 39 while Marnus Labuschagne was on 16.
Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for 262, but only after Axar Patel salvaged the innings to score 74.
With 13 overs left in the day, Head made an instant impression, pulling and driving off Mohammed Shami for boundaries, and got a thick outer edge off Ravichandran Ashwin for his third four in five overs.
After being heaved over deep mid-wicket by Khawaja, Jadeja struck on the very next ball, as the left-handed batter swept straight to a sharp short leg moving to his left. Labuschagne took on Jadeja, sweeping twice and punching off backfoot to take three boundaries in the eighth over. Head took the rive against Jadeja and then danced down the pitch to hit Ashwin over long-on for six, before stumps were called on a riveting day.
At one point, it looked like Australia will have a huge lead, as India were reduced to 139/7 in 50.5 overs but Axar slammed 74 off 115 balls and shared an important 114-run partnership off 177 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin, who made 37 off 71 balls, for the eighth wicket to put India on the threshold of taking a lead.
But they missed out on the psychological advantage by a solitary run as Australia wrapped up the Indian first innings within 3.3 overs of taking the second new ball. For Australia, premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon starred with 5-60, including taking four wickets in the morning session.
The final session began with Lyon and Todd Murphy sharing bowling duties and countering them were Axar and Ashwin with defence, strike rotation and some lucky byes. As India reached 200, the crowd got its voice back and were cheering loudly for Axar and Ashwin.
Steve Smith at slip couldn't make a dash for a low catch when Axar was batting, while Matthew Renshaw didn't grab a chance of taking Ashwin's catch at leg slip, giving the batters boundaries. Axar got his fifty in 94 balls when he lofted Matthew Kuhnemann over wide long-on for six, with the crowd massively entertained by his blitzkrieg.
Pat Cummins brought himself to find some reverse swing, but Axar hit him for a sumptuous drive between cover and mid-off for four, followed by a smashing cut through the off-side for another boundary. Lyon also came under the attack with Axar cutting through backward point while an outside edge flew off Ashwin's bat past slip to make it two fours in the over.
With the second new ball available, Australia took it and got success immediately as Ashwin chipped to a diving square leg off Cummins, falling for 37. Axar then created room against Murphy to hit him over extra cover for six.
But on the very next ball, Axar tried to go over mid-on, but Cummins dived to his left and took a one-handed screamer of a catch over his head. Kuhnemann ended the Indian innings by castling Mohammed Shami for two.
Earlier, Lyon ran through the Indian top order in the morning session, taking out K.L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer to leave India at 88/4. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja joined forces for a 59-run stand, off 129 balls, for the fifth wicket.
While Kohli was patient, showed solid footwork and rotated the strike well, Jadeja was solid in defence and drove off Murphy while clipping off Lyon for boundaries. But Murphy trapped Jadeja plumb in front with an off-break delivery coming in with the arm. Jadeja took the review, but replays showed the ball hitting middle stump.
Kohli then became Kuhnemann's maiden Test wicket when he was rapped in front of the middle stump. With his bat and pad so close to meeting the ball at the same time, TV umpire Richard Illingworth concluded ball hit the pad first and retained the on-field call as ball tracking showed the umpire's call, resulting in Kohli falling six runs short of his fifty.
K.S. Bharat began with a reverse sweep off Lyon. But three balls later, the off-spinner had the last laugh by having the Indian wicketkeeper go for the sweep early and lobbed off the glove to slip running backwards, giving Lyon his five-fer. From there, Ashwin and Axar mixed caution with aggression to bail India out of trouble, though Australia took a one-run lead.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
Topics: Indian Cricket Team Axar Patel
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.