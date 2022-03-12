Day 1, Pink-Ball Test: SL Strike Big Blows in First Session; India 93/4 at Tea

While India scored at a good rate, it was Sri Lanka who took the honours in the first session of the second Test match against India in Bengaluru. After Rohit Sharma won the toss in the Pink-ball Test match, Sri Lanka’s bowlers grabbed the advantage with 4 big wickets in the first session. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer saw out the final few overs in the session as India went into the Tea break at 93/4.

The first to depart was Mayank Agarwal, with the score on 10, when there was a mix-up with Rohit, as the Sri Lankan fielders were more than happy to receive the gift. Rohit and Hanuma Vihari then tried to drop anchor.

The duo put on 19 and played out most of the first hour, before Rohit departed for 15, falling to Lasith Embuldeniya.