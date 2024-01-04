David Andrew Warner: Jack of All Formats, Master of Tests

When a 22-year old David Warner set his foot in the international cricketing arena in 2009, he was perceived to be best suited for the shortest format of the game. In his first T20I which happened against the Proteas, Warner slammed a 43 ball 83 laced with two consecutive sixes off the bowler who he calls his toughest opponent - Dale Steyn.

A week later, he made his ODI debut against the same opponents in Hobart. Warner's explosive 69 in his second ODI hinted at his rare talent, but as the matches unfolded, his form dwindled, leading to his exclusion. Determined, he fought his way back and shone in T20s, emerging as a standout during Australia's early 2009 T20 World Cup exit in England and in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Interestingly, during his IPL days ahead of the T20 World Cup, his Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) skipper Virender Sehwag advised Warner to focus more on red ball cricket.