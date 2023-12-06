The Mitchell Johnson-David Warner War of Words: Who Said What?

After wrapping up a successful World Cup campaign that saw them lift the ODI World Cup trophy for the 6th time, the Australian cricket team is now gearing up for a three-match Test series against Pakistan at home.
Veteran batter, David Warner, who last year expressed his desire to have his farewell match against Pakistan at his home ground, the SCG has also been included in the squad. However, not everyone seems to be happy with Warner getting the fairytale ending he wanted.
Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson expressed his disappointment over Warner’s inclusion in the Test squad, recalling the infamous 2018 ball-tampering sandpaper incident in South Africa, which resulted in Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft being banned from international cricket for a year. Johnson questioned the judgement of Warner receiving a hero's send-off despite his poor form in Test cricket and his involvement in the scandal.
As a result, the pacer has reportedly been sacked from the commentary panel for the Australia vs Pakistan Test series.
Let’s take a look at the series of events since Johnson's explosive newspaper article a few days back:
3 December: Johnson Hits Out at Warner in his Column
It all apparently started when Johnson launched a scathing attack on David Warner after the opener was picked for the first Test to be played against Pakistan in Perth from 14 December. The former speedster lambasted Warner saying that the latter never took accountability of the ball-tampering incident.
“It’s been five years and David Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal. Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country,” Johnson wrote in Sydney Morning Herald.
“As we prepare for David Warner’s farewell series, can somebody please tell me why?
“Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date. And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero’s send-off? … his past three years in Test cricket have been ordinary, with a batting average closer to what a tail-ender would be happy with … Does this really warrant a swansong, a last hurrah against Pakistan that was forecast a year in advance as if he was bigger than the game and the Australian cricket team?”
Johnson also took a dig at Australia’s chief selector George Bailey alleging that Warner took advantage of his close relationship with Bailey.
“The handling of Warner in recent years, who played with Bailey in all three forms, raises the question of whether Bailey was simply too quickly out of playing and into the job and too close to some of the players … seems to have moved to be a part of the inner sanctum, rather than standing aside from it”.
3 December: Chief Selector George Bailey Responds
After Johnson’s comments came to light, chief selector George Bailey defended Warner in a press conference on Sunday, 3 December ahead of the Test series against Pakistan.
“I’ve been sent little snippets of the article. I hope he’s okay,” Bailey said in response at a press conference on Sunday.
“My only observation would be if someone can show me how being distant and unaware of what the players are going through and what the plans are with the team and the coaching staff and how that’s more beneficial, I’d be all ears.”
5 December: Johnson Reveals The Origin of the Feud
Speaking on “The Mitchell Johnson Podcast,” the 42-year-old narrated what drove him to write such an article on Warner. He stated that it became personal when Warner texted him earlier this year following his response to remarks made by Warner's wife, Candice Warner.
Earlier in April this year, Warner's wife Candice had discussed his form saying, “If Dave doesn’t perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that’s better? His form wasn’t great that last Ashes. Stuart Broad had his number I think ten times. So it didn’t look good for him. And he hasn’t performed well over there in the past. But who do you put in?,” she told Fox Sports.
Soon after, Johnson mentioned Candice's quotes in his Sydney Morning Herald column and wrote, “Her loyalty might be admirable but it was all a bit weird and cringey when she said if Dave doesn’t perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that’s better? I hate that argument. If players were only judged on their previous achievements then Dennis Lillee would still be opening the bowling for Australia and Ricky Ponting would be batting at No. 3.”
To which, Candice hit back and said, “It doesn’t surprise me because he doesn’t have a lot to do with media anymore and I feel like the only way he gets a headline is by using David’s name.
“Everyone takes his comments with a grain of salt. They don’t have a lot of merit,” Candice told News Corp.
“It was really bad. It was never personal until then, until that point. That is what prompted me to write the article, or part of it, as well. It is definitely a factor. There was some stuff in there, which was extremely disappointing what he said, and pretty bad, to be honest. That sort of was a bit of a driver,” Johnson said about Warner’s text.
Let's take a look at how the Australian cricketing fraternity has reacted on the matter:
Tim Paine
Former Australian captain Tim Paine, who took over the duties at the helm following the ball tampering incident also voiced his opinion on the matter and said, “I think if you read between the lines, he and Davey Warner clearly don’t get along. So it’s a bit easier for him to fire a few shots at him.
“Saying David being a person who used his leadership role for power. I played with David and he certainly didn’t do that. I thought the article was pretty good. I thought he just went a bit too far on some things that ruined it for me. The George (Bailey) stuff, I just found it a bit unnecessary,” he added.
Michael Clarke
Another former Aussie captain Michael Clarke weighed in and said, “In every sporting team, not everybody gets on. Not everyone is best friends. Dave is a strong character, Mitch is a strong character, (they) went hard at each other in the nets. Mitch hasn’t played for years now so maybe there is beef, I don’t know,” Clarke told Big Sports Breakfast.
Brad Haddin
Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin who played alongside both Warner and Johnson criticized Johnson's stance and said he went too far.
“Mitch’s summary of it was a bit odd and left field. It looked like a bit of an aggressive attack on Davey’s personality, which I don’t think you need,” Haddin said on a podcast with Willow Talk.
"He attacked David and George [Bailey] on levels you don’t want to see anywhere, to be honest. It left a bit of a bad taste in a few people’s mouths," he added.
Usman Khawaja
Current Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja also stood up for Warner and labeled Johnson's criticism of Bailey as "harsh".
"Davey Warner and Steve Smith are heroes in my mind," Khawaja told reporters. "They missed a year of cricket through dark times in Australian cricket but they have paid their dues. No one is perfect. Mitchell Johnson isn't perfect. I am not perfect. Steve Smith is not perfect. David Warner isn't perfect," Khawaja said.
"So for [Johnson] to imply that Dave Warner or anyone else involved in [the] Sandpaper [incident] is not a hero, I strongly disagree with because I believe they have paid their dues," Khawaja added.
Glenn Maxwell
Warner’s World Cup teammate Glenn Maxwell was hesitant to be associated with the matter but the all-rounder did offer his support to Warner.
“I’m not going to throw my name into some headlines about this,” Maxwell said on SEN 1116.
“But Davey’s been an absolute champion of Australian cricket for a long period of time and the selectors were pretty clear on what they thought of it (selecting him).
“I’m looking forward to seeing Davey in that first Test and him making a lot of runs this summer.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)