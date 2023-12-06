The Mitchell Johnson-David Warner War of Words: Who Said What?

Soon after, Johnson mentioned Candice's quotes in his Sydney Morning Herald column and wrote, “Her loyalty might be admirable but it was all a bit weird and cringey when she said if Dave doesn’t perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that’s better? I hate that argument. If players were only judged on their previous achievements then Dennis Lillee would still be opening the bowling for Australia and Ricky Ponting would be batting at No. 3.”

To which, Candice hit back and said, “It doesn’t surprise me because he doesn’t have a lot to do with media anymore and I feel like the only way he gets a headline is by using David’s name.

“Everyone takes his comments with a grain of salt. They don’t have a lot of merit,” Candice told News Corp.

“It was really bad. It was never personal until then, until that point. That is what prompted me to write the article, or part of it, as well. It is definitely a factor. There was some stuff in there, which was extremely disappointing what he said, and pretty bad, to be honest. That sort of was a bit of a driver,” Johnson said about Warner’s text.