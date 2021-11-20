David Warner Is Even More Important In The Test Line-Up: Greg Chappell

At the same time, Chappell believes that Khawaja has the advantage over Travis Head for the last batting spot in the playing eleven due to familiarity with The Gabba, the host for the first Ashes Test on December 8.



"Khawaja and Travis Head both prefer the ball back of a length, so they offer similar skills. Both are solid rather than brilliant in the field, so the nod will go to which of the two the selectors think will handle the England attack best. Khawaja has the advantage in that the Gabba is his home ground."



The 73-year-old was also delighted by the presence of all-rounder Cameron Green in the squad for the first two Ashes Tests, terming his tall frame as an advantage against England's bowlers. "He is an exciting prospect because he adds diversity to the line-up and has a wide range of strokes down the ground and square off the wicket. Green is extremely tall, so that adds another element to his combination with other batsmen. His reach means that he can make back-of-a-length balls seem full. That will mess with the bowling teams' lengths, so that shorter batsmen benefit if the bowlers err or fail to adjust their lengths quickly."