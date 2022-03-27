Cricketer Says He Was Pulled up for Opposing Blackface in English Cricket
Yet another allegation of racism and institutional neglect has been raised against English cricket authorities.
Umar Razaq, a 31-year-old cricketer at Siston Town in England, had called for an apology from a Leicestershire club whose members “blacked-up” for a fancy dress party. On Facebook, Razaq had shared a photo from the party which showed four members in 'blackface'.
Razaq claims that instead of an apology being issued, he was instead called in for a disciplinary hearing – against himself. He was allegedly pulled up for breaching social media policy.
The incident is now being investigated by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), reported The Guardian.
What Had Happened?
Four men attended the Disney-themed party with their faces blackened and dressed in green and gold to apparently represent the Jamaican Olympic bobsleigh team who inspired the 1993 hit film 'Cool Runnings'.
A photograph taken on the night shows the men from Sileby Town Cricket Club smiling with the chair, Nigel Kinch, who is also chair of Leicestershire and Rutland cricket league, which is at the top level of competition for amateur club cricket in England.
Razaq says that Kinch was the one who had called him in for a disciplinary hearing for breaching social media policy.
ECB: Razaq’s Complaints Must Be Investigated Thoroughly
Commenting on the row, Razaq remarked, “This guy (Kinch) is the figurehead of the league of 38 teams. I just wanted him to acknowledge that blackface is wrong and to apologise publicly so that younger players coming through wouldn’t be put off. It was his party at his cricket club and he should have sent those boys home in disgrace, not had his picture taken with them. Excuses are being made for actions that are inexcusable. What sort of example does it set? I tried to challenge it and they went after me.”
An ECB spokesman said, “As with any allegations of discrimination, Umar’s complaints must be investigated thoroughly. As these issues have not yet been resolved we will now be investigating and will also be providing independent support to find a resolution.”
Reacting to the development, Razaq said, “I’m relieved the ECB is taking this seriously as I have taken this all the way to the top of Leicestershire County Cricket Club and nobody has done anything."
