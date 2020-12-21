Gayle, Afridi Confirmed to Play in Fourth Edition of Abu Dhabi T10

His West Indies teammate Andre Russell will be a part of the Northern Warriors as icon player.

The Qalandars will have Afridi as icon player in their ranks. He held the record for the fastest century in the ODI format for more than 17 years.

"I look forward to coming back to the Abu Dhabi T10 and playing in one most stunning stadiums in the world" said Afridi.

Dwayne Bravo, former captain of the West Indies, will be the icon player for the Delhi Bulls. He last year led Maratha Arabians to title victory.

Deccan Gladiators have named spinner Sunil Narine as their icon player.