Cash Payments for Australia’s Officials’ Travel Being Probed

In a startling revelation, it has come to light that Cricket Australia (CA) officials were receiving "wads of cash" for attending ICC meetings in Dubai.

According to a report in The Age, CA officials used to get cash allowances of US$500 per day (AUD 696). This practice, however, came to a halt after concerns over the practice were raised internally in 2019.

In an email sent to the other CA directors on October 14, 2019, Michelle Tredenick, the chair of CA's People, Culture and Ethics Committee, brought this to their notice after which the practice came to an end.