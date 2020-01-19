Boucher: ICC Must Find Balance But Rabada Went ‘Bit Too Far’

The incident has put reasonably new ICC regulations guiding how and where players vent their emotions on the cricket field back under scrutiny.

The 24-year-old Rabada, a star of the sport, received a demerit or disciplinary point for his over-zealous celebration. An accumulation of those points led to him being banned for what will be the series-deciding fourth and final test next week. That robs the finale to a hotly contested fight between two old cricketing foes of one of the world's best bowlers.

There's been criticism of the rules and the suspension of Rabada. He was charged and punished by cricket's ruling body for "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter."

Some question if the ICC is going too far and trying to restrict players showing their feelings.

But Rabada wouldn't have been disciplined if he celebrated in the same way a meter or two to the left or right of Root. His venting right in front of Root — "yes, he was in his space," Boucher admitted — was the problem because it was deemed provocative. Rabada appeared to intentionally head straight for Root.

And this is where the criticism that the ICC is removing emotion from cricket might be misplaced.