CAC in Selectors’ Intw: What Will Be Your Call on Dhoni’s Future?

The Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had a common question for the potential national selectors: "what will be your call on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future with the Indian team?"

Five candidates --Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh was asked a common question on Dhoni, who has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July.

However, the former skipper will lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL beginning March 29.