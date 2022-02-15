Avesh to Debut? Return of Kul-Cha? What India's XI Could be vs WI in First T20I

"I feel the word experimentation is over-rated, in my terms," he said ahead of Wednesday's first T20I. "We are trying to find those holes that are there in the squad and try and fill that gap. So whatever it takes, we will try and do that.

"All these guys [the fringe players] are very young and haven't played a lot of cricket. We need to give them the assurity and the game time. Once we have that, then we can try out things. Till then, whatever little holes we have in our squad, we have to try and fill that."

However, that KL Rahul and Washington Sundar have been ruled out of the T20 series is a big setback to the Indian team.