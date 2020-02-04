Australia Name Mitch Marsh, Maxwell in ODI & T20I Squads vs SA

Australia has recalled all-rounder Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell for the one-day international and Twenty20 tour of South Africa.

Marsh last featured in an Australian side in the Ashes series last September. He hasn't played an ODI since January 2018 or a T20 International since October 2018.

Maxwell last played for Australia in October before taking a break from cricket, citing mental health issues. He returned to action in the BBL for the Melbourne Stars.