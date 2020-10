Aus Announces White-Ball Squad for Ind Series, Henriques Recalled

"Similarly, Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience," he added.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who sustained an ankle injury in the early part of the ongoing Indian Premier League, has been left out on advice from the medical staff.

"Mitch will commence some low-intensity fitness and skills in the coming weeks and selectors are hopeful of his return to play in the Australia A fixtures in early December and then for him to be fully fit to perform his role in the side as an all-rounder," Hohns said.

Nathan Lyon, Josh Philippe, Riley Meredith and Andrew Tye also didn't find a place in the 18-man squad.

"The entire squad performed exceptionally well in the UK in beating the current one-day World Champions at home and retaining the world number one ranking in T20I cricket. We look forward to a blockbuster summer against one of our greatest rivals," said the national selector.

Australia and India will compete in three ODIs starting 27 November. The ODIs will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (27 and 29 November) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (2 December). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (4 December) and the SCG (6 and 8 December).