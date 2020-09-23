Injured Mitch Marsh Ruled Out of IPL 2020, SRH Name a Replacement

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition following an ankle injury he sustained during their season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He will be replaced by West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020," Sunrisers Hyderabad said, in an official statement on Twitter.