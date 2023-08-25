Asia Cup 2023: Schedule, Venue, Squad, Groups & Other Details

Asia Cup 2023 – The Asia Cup Tournament between various countries divided into groups A and B will be played from 30 August 2023 to 17 September 2023. The Asian Cricket Council has released the group-wise divisions, dates, and schedule for the Asian Cup 2023. The Asia Cup 2023 Cup will be hosted by two countries- Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2023. The 13 Match Tournament will be conducted from 30 August 2023 and as per the schedule, India vs Pakistan matches will be played in Sri Lanka. As per the new model, 4 Matches will be held in Pakistan and the remaining 9 Matches will be played in Sri Lanka. Group A will have Pakistan, India, and Nepal while Group B will have Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka
Check below the dates, groups, timings, squads, and full schedule for Asia Cup 2023.
Asia Cup 2023: Full Schedule
30 August- Pakistan vs. Nepal in Multan, Pakistan
31 August- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy, Sri Lanka
2 September- Pakistan vs. India in Kandy, Sri Lanka
3 September- Bangladesh vs. Afghnistan in Lahore, Pakistan
4 September- India vs. Nepal in Kandy, Sri Lanka
5 September- Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka in Lahore, Pakistan
6 September- A1 vs B2 in Lahore, Pakistan
9 September- B1 vs B2 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
10 September- A1 vs A2 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
12 September- A2 vs B1 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
14 September- A1 vs B1 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
15 September- A2 vs B2 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
17 September- Final in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023 Squad: Expected Team Members
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Pakistan – Babar Azam (c), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-haq, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Sri Lanka – Mahela Jayawardene, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, W. Hasaranga
Bangladesh- Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, Mominul Haque, Mominul Haque, and Others.
Afghanistan- Rashid Khan, M. Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, R.Gurbaz, Fareed Rahmad
Nepal– Sandeep Lamichhane, Rohit Paudel, Gulsan Jha, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Arjun Saud, Karan KC, Gyanendra Malla, Dev Khanal.
