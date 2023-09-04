The Asia Cup 2023 ODI tournament officially started on 30 August, in Multan. Host Pakistan defeated Nepal by 238 runs. The Asia Cup tournament comprises six teams and they are split into two groups. The top two teams from both groups will have to face each other in the Super 4 stage. Everyone should note that while Group A includes India, Pakistan and Nepal, Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The India vs Nepal match took place today, Monday, 4 September 2023.

It is important to note that India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 was scheduled to be played today, Monday, 4 September. The match formally began at 3 pm IST and now it is time to take a look at the updated Asia Cup 2023 points table. One should know the details.