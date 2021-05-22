All 24 Sri Lankan Cricketers Refuse to Sign New Central Contracts

The players say that they have no idea how much they have scored on each count and that their scores should be revealed to them.

"Despite the players' requests from the Management Committee for information regarding the manner in which points were allocated in respect of the categorisation, none of the players have been provided with their individual assessment sheets setting out how points were awarded under the criteria of performance, fitness, leadership and professionalism," the statement read.

Besides, the statement also says that the remunerations being offered by SLC are "more than threefold lower" than the sums paid to players of boards that are financially comparable to SLC.

The Sri Lankan team is currently in Dhaka to play a three-match one-day series, starting May 23.