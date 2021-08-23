Admire Kohli But Aggression Should be Within Limits: Farokh Engineer

"I admire Virat for that. He has been an aggressive captain. It's good. Of course, it has to be within limits. Otherwise, the umpire or the match referee can intervene," said Engineer in a conversation with Sports Tak.



He added, "Maybe sometimes, yes (on toning his aggression down). He gets a bit too carried away, at times. But I like his aggression. He is a very good captain. I am all for it. He is I think one of the finest batsmen in the world."



The 83-year-old Engineer opined that both Bumrah and Mohammed Shami showed stubborn attitude while putting an unbeaten stand of 89 runs against England in the second innings.



"Also, they do sledging, so that your batsman lose confidence. But Bumrah and Shami were khadoos (stubborn), they replied in their own way. They couldn't bat very well but they knew how to survive. By surviving, they got a lot of runs and those runs were very important in enabling Virat to declare the innings. That was humiliating for England," said Engineer.



Talking about sledging from his playing days, Engineer said he was focused on answering the opposition with his on-field performances.