Through his methods, Abhishek Nayar has established his stature as among the more promising Indian coaches in the franchise cricket circuit. In a stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Nayar played a crucial role in the rejuvenation of Dinesh Karthik, and the emergence of a plethora of then-uncut prodigies, with Shubman Gill being perhaps the most notable example.

Now, the former all-rounder is trying to emulate the same in women’s cricket, as he joined Women’s Premier League (WPL) outfit UP Warriorz, in their recently-concluded camp at Bengaluru.

Speaking to The Quint from that camp, Nayar offered an insight into his coaching manual. Here are excerpts from that interview: