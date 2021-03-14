2nd T20I: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan Star as India Win Emphatically

In the 17 deliveries after Morgan’s wicket, England scored 22 runs with Ben Stokes losing his wicket in the final over against Thakur as he looked to accelerate further.

England finished with 164/6 after 20 overs.

In response, India lost KL Rahul early yet again as he edged the final ball of the first over from Sam Curran for Jos Buttler to catch. Rahul, who scored 1 in the first game, was gone for 0 with India having played out a maiden wicket over to start with.

Kishan responded to the situation in the only way he knows and brought out his favourite pick up shot on the leg side after opening his account with a leg glance for 4 of Jofra Archer.

While Kishan threw the kitchen sink at England, Kohli settled in too with a couple of well hit boundaries as India reached 50/1 at the end of the powerplay. The duo continued in their merry ways despite the field restrictions as Ben Stokes got taken for 17 runs, including sixes over third man off the outside edge of Kohli’s bat off a free-hit and crisp hook over square leg from Kishan.

Kishan then brought up his half-century on debut with a couple of sixes of Adil Rashid before being trapped LBW of the final ball of the 10th over as he tried a reverse sweep against the spinner. Kishan’s blistering 56 however had put India firmly in command with a94-run partnership with Kohli.

New man Rishabh Pant kept up the tempo from the get-go and smashed two boundaries and two sixes before departing for 26 as he attempted a big hit off Chris Jordan and holed out to Bairstow.

Well set by now, Kohli, who was having some trouble in recent games, then broke free and brought up his half century with a six over the bowler’s head in the 15th over.

Kohli did not let up and finished off the chase in style with a half-flick-half-pull off Jordan that flew into the stands over square leg.

India won by 7 wickets, levelling the five-match series at 1-1.