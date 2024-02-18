ILT20 Final: MI Emirates Clinch Maiden Title, Beat Dubai Capitals By 45 Runs

Nicholas Pooran led MI Emirates secured their first ILT20 title by defeating Dubai Capitals by 45 runs in the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 17 February.
Dubai Capitals, opting to field after winning the toss, struggled against the aggressive start from MI Emirates' openers Muhammad Waseem and Kusal Perera, who amassed 72 runs in the initial six overs. Despite Zahir Khan dismissing Waseem early, Andre Fletcher continued the attacking approach.
At the halfway mark, MI Emirates reached 97/1, losing Perera to Sikandar Raza. Fletcher the reached his half-century with boundaries and sixes but was eventually dismissed by Olly Stone. Pooran, however, finished impressively, smashing several sixes, concluding their innings at a formidable 208/3, with Pooran unbeaten at 57 runs from 27 balls.
In reply, Dubai Capitals faced early setbacks - Leu du Plooy was dismissed for a duck by Akeal Hosein. Tom Abell struggled, too, surviving two dropped catches before falling to Muhammat Khan's slower delivery. Despite some resistance from Tom Banton and Sam Billings, Banton was dismissed by Viyaskanth, easily stumped by Pooran after scoring 35 runs off 20 balls.
Billings attempted to revive the run chase, but Raza's dismissal, becoming Viyaskanth's second victim after scoring just 10 runs off 13 balls, halted their progress. E
ven though Billings tried to steady the innings, Salamkheil removed him after he scored 40 runs. Holder's late efforts were futile as Boult's crucial wickets in the penultimate over ensured MI Emirates' victory. Dubai Capitals eventually finished at 163/7, suffering a 45-run defeat.
