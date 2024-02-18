ILT20 Final: MI Emirates Clinch Maiden Title, Beat Dubai Capitals By 45 Runs

In reply, Dubai Capitals faced early setbacks - Leu du Plooy was dismissed for a duck by Akeal Hosein. Tom Abell struggled, too, surviving two dropped catches before falling to Muhammat Khan's slower delivery. Despite some resistance from Tom Banton and Sam Billings, Banton was dismissed by Viyaskanth, easily stumped by Pooran after scoring 35 runs off 20 balls.

Billings attempted to revive the run chase, but Raza's dismissal, becoming Viyaskanth's second victim after scoring just 10 runs off 13 balls, halted their progress. E

ven though Billings tried to steady the innings, Salamkheil removed him after he scored 40 runs. Holder's late efforts were futile as Boult's crucial wickets in the penultimate over ensured MI Emirates' victory. Dubai Capitals eventually finished at 163/7, suffering a 45-run defeat.