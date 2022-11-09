'Important to Not Get Ahead of Ourselves,' Says Rohit Before England Semi-final

Though Rohit acknowledged that India are two steps away from ending a nine-year wait for a World Cup trophy, he added that India will stick to what has worked for them in the tournament till now. "It's an opportunity for us to come and do that (get the silverware). But we do understand it's been a long process for us and we will stick to our process.

"I know we are (a) long way away from it (winning the trophy). But I think it's important to understand that it's a contest between bat and ball, which we have to come out on top with and trust what you have been doing so far."

On Tuesday, India had a mini-scare when Rohit was hit on the forearm while batting in the optional practice session. He looked in pain and received immediate medical attention, forcing him to stop batting for around 45 minutes.

But by the time the nets session ended, Rohit was back to decently batting in the nets. Talking about the blow in the nets, Rohit said he was fine to play in the semifinal. "Yes, I was hit yesterday. It seems to be fine now. There was a little bruising and it's absolutely fine now."