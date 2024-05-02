Haris Rauf Returns as Pakistan Name T20I Squad for Ireland & England Tours

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced its 18-player squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland (from 10-14 May) and England (from 22-30 May) with the fast bowler Haris Rauf returning to action after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The squad will be reduced to 15 players for next month’s 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after the first T20I at Leeds on 22 May to meet the ICC’s 24 May deadline, PCB said in a statement.