COVID-Positive Milkha Singh and Wife Improving: Family Statement

There is steady improvement in the condition of sprint icon Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur as they battle COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Units of separate hospitals, read a family statement issued late on Monday.

The 91-year-old Milkha is admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, while his 82-year-old wife, who is a former national volleyball captain, is undergoing treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali.