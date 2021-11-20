Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Debut: Harshal On A Match-Winning Performance

Asked about his variations, the pacer mentioned that one needs to know what works for him.

"I feel you don't need too many variations. You just need to know what works for you and need to package it well. I couldn't bowl those yorkers and loopy slower ones in these conditions. The yorker is a delivery I would like to use and get better at," said Patel.

Talking about his future, he said, "I have seen myself fall into shiny things so many times. It is another platform for me to come, perform and show my skills. Just want to do that and enjoy whatever comes my way."

Captain Rohit also heaped praise on the pacer. "Harshal has done it time and again, he is a very skillful bowler. Even in these conditions, he used the slower ball really well," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)