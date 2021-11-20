ADVERTISEMENT

Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Debut: Harshal On A Match-Winning Performance

Harshal Patel took the wickets of Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell as New Zealand reached 153 for 6 against India.

The Quint
Published
Sports
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian bowler, Harshal Patel</p></div>
After a convincing win against New Zealand, pacer Harshal Patel said that he couldn't have asked for a better debut and the whole experience of playing his first match for the Indian cricket team will sink in with the passage of time.

A superb bowling performance by debutant Harshal Patel (2/25), followed by fantastic fifties by KL Rahul (65 off 49) and Rohit Sharma (55 off 36) guided India to a convincing seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I on Friday, giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.

"The match did run through. When you are in the process you just get engrossed. It will sink in and it has been a great game. I couldn't have asked for a better debut," said Harshal at the post-match presentation.

BCCI took to its Twitter and lauded the debut bowler for his terrific performance:

The 30-year-old, who got the Player of the Match Award for his superb performance, also highlighted his whole journey.

"The progress is gradual and slow. For someone like me who is not exceptionally talented, I had to build my game from the ground up. I made mistakes and then found things that I can and cannot do well. It has been a great journey and has taught me many lessons which will hold me in good stead even after cricket," he said.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Harshal Patel in the post-match presentation</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>KL Rahul scored 65 runs off 49.</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Rishabh pant and Venkatesh Iyer</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian skipper, KLRahul</p></div>
  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Tim Southee took blazing wickets for Team New Zealand.</p></div>

Asked about his variations, the pacer mentioned that one needs to know what works for him.

"I feel you don't need too many variations. You just need to know what works for you and need to package it well. I couldn't bowl those yorkers and loopy slower ones in these conditions. The yorker is a delivery I would like to use and get better at," said Patel.

Talking about his future, he said, "I have seen myself fall into shiny things so many times. It is another platform for me to come, perform and show my skills. Just want to do that and enjoy whatever comes my way."

Captain Rohit also heaped praise on the pacer. "Harshal has done it time and again, he is a very skillful bowler. Even in these conditions, he used the slower ball really well," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

