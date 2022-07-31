CWG 2022: Indian Women’s TT Team Lose 3-2 to Malaysia, Crash Out of Quarters

23-year-old Sreeja Akula then came back once again to thrash Li Sian Alice Chang 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 in the third match to give India the much needed 2-1 lead against their opponents.

However, India lost the plot once again as Manika Batra, who had earlier won a tight match against Ying Ho went down 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 against Karen Lyne in her second singles match in the quarterfinal.

With the scores tied at 2-2, it all came to down to Reeth Tennison, who had to face Ying Ho in the women’s singles decider. But the 26-year-old failed to take India into the semi-finals as she succumbed to 10-12, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 defeat against her Malaysian counterpart.