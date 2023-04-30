China's Ding Liren Beats Nepomniachtchi to Become New World Chess Champion

In the tie-break, Ding Liren defeated Ian Nepomniachtchi 2.5-1.5 in the 2023 FIDE World Championship final, becoming the first Chinese male player to win the chess world championship.



This marks a historic moment as both the men's and women's world champions in chess are now from China.



After three draws in the tiebreaks, Ding emerged victorious in the fourth and final game, clinching the title. In a tense and even position, with just a minute on his clock, Ding declined a threefold repetition and decided to play for a win. In a nail-biting finish, with both players under enormous pressure, the Chinese Grandmaster (GM) emerged victorious after 68 moves.



It was a great win for Ding as he had to fight back thrice to negate Nepomniachtchi's lead three times in the first (classical) part of the match, Ding Liren showed tremendous skill and resilience to emerge victorious in the tiebreaks. In contrast, Ian Nepomniachtchi's nerves and luck faltered, resulting in his second defeat in the quest for the chess crown.