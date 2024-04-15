Candidates Tournament 2024, Round 9: Vidit Beats Nakamura Again, Gukesh Draws

After a string of underwhelming results, Vidit Gujrathi returned to his best in the ninth round of the 2024 Candidates Tournament, completing the double over Hikaru Nakamura. India’s teen prodigies D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa could not be separated, whilst the latter’s sister, R Vaishali succumbed to a defeat. Meanwhile, Koneru Humpy played out her sixth draw of the competition.

Beyond doubts and deliberations, Vidit was the showstopper of the day, winning against Hikaru Nakamura only nine days after he had halted the American’s 47-game unbeaten streak in classical chess. In a game where Nakamura opted for the Two Knights Defense, Vidit not only had to tackle time pressure – a consistent feature for the Indian Grandmaster all throughout this event – but also catch his opponent off-guard with his middle-game and endgame strategy, as Nakamura eventually had to concede defeat after 36 moves.