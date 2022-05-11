Women's Boxing World Championship: Nikhat Zareen Begins With Win
Nikhat Zareen, Parveen and Manisha registered wins.
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen defeated Mexico's Harrera Alvarez in her opening round at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Wednesday, 11 May.
Nikhat saw off the Mexican boxer by 5-0, moving into the next round with a convincing victory.
Nikhat will now take on 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Mongolia’s Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg in the next round.
The 25-year-old from Telangana, Nikhat, who clinched the gold medal at the Strandja Tournament in February, looked in complete control and exhibited a brilliant tactical display. The Mexican boxer tried her best but it wasn’t enough as Nikhat took advantage of her long reach and kept on attacking with some sharp and precise punches before tilting the result in her favour without breaking a sweat.
3 Other Indian Boxers in Action Today
Boxer Parveen (63kg) was impressive in her victory against Ukraine's Mariia Bova by unanimous decision earlier on Wednesday, to enter the second round of IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. Parveen will now face former Youth Olympics champion Jajaira Gonzalez of USA in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday.
Boxer Manisha (57kg), has also defeated her opponent Kala Thapa of Nepal by 5-0 in the opening round, easily making her way into the third round.
Saweety (75kg), will be fighting in her opening round of the championships later tonight. She has to defeat England's Kerry Davis to proceed to the next round of the tournament.
